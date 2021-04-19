Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.30. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.