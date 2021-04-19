Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 25,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.