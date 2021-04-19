Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.26. Plexus posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.