Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Strong Sell

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OGI. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.