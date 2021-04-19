Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of AVA opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.