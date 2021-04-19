Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

NYSE FR opened at $48.51 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

