Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $534.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

