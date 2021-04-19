Zacks Investment Research Lowers SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

