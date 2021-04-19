Zacks Investment Research Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.