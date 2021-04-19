Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to “Buy”

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.69. 79,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $48,618,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $24,243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 66,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 201,941.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 62,602 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

