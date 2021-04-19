Zap (ZAP) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Zap has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $38.65 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00089781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.95 or 0.00645679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.64 or 0.06532544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040981 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.