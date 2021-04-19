Zealium Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $27,085.66 and approximately $20.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021525 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $801.37 or 0.01438195 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,191,689 coins and its circulating supply is 16,191,689 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

