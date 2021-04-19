Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $518.22

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $518.22 and last traded at $517.60, with a volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

