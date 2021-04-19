Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Sells $975,000.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $880,035.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $150.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.75 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.