ZEON Price Up 44.4% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. ZEON has a market cap of $35.88 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00089576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.00664907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

