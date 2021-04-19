Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $423.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $423.62.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,362 shares of company stock worth $161,268,780. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $5.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.33. 3,083,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.01 and its 200 day moving average is $400.65. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $132.67 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 415.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

