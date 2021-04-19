ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $314,232.67 and approximately $39.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.55 or 0.00617385 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,091,970,164 coins and its circulating supply is 14,992,446,000 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

