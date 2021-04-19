Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZURVY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

