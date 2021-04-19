Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.