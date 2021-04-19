Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,296,924 shares of company stock worth $14,466,769. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,087,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

