$0.01 EPS Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Livent posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 3,065,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,509. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -178.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

