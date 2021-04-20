-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000.

Shares of XM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. 870,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

