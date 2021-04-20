$0.03 EPS Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXN. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Excellon Resources during the third quarter worth $806,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 42,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

