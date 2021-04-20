$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

KTOS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. 1,180,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,813. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,185 shares of company stock worth $1,780,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,804,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $8,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

