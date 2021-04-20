-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). RadNet reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RadNet by 333.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.49.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.