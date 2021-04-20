-$0.05 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 605.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 142,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $55,987,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

