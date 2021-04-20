$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. GP Strategies reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $123.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $15.97 on Friday. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $277.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

