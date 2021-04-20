-$0.16 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cutera reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cutera by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Cutera has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

