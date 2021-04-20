$0.16 EPS Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. ZIX posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

ZIXI opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $404.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ZIX by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ZIX by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 70,228 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 575,268 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

