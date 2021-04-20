$0.34 EPS Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $39.46 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

