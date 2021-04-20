$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $706.26 million, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

