$0.56 EPS Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Navistar International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 660%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $123,574,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $108,447,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAV opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

