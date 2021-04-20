$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.07. ASGN reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.