$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.46. 276,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,892. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

