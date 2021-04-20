$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. APA posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,091. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in APA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of APA by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of APA by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

