$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Northern Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.23. 1,444,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

