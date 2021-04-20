$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

