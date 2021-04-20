10,000 Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $650.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDNY. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

