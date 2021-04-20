$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.