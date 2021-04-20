$111.60 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post sales of $111.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $111.70 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $85.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $502.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.19 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $629.63 million to $657.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,128,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,516 shares of company stock worth $21,790,161. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,031. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. Smartsheet has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.