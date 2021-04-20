1,397 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NOC stock opened at $344.64 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $354.38. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.86 and a 200 day moving average of $306.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

