1,490 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.12. 10,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.54 and its 200-day moving average is $336.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.50 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

