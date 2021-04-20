$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce $156.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.66 million. BRP Group posted sales of $54.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $518.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $533.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $697.46 million, with estimates ranging from $607.27 million to $739.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

BRP Group stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,218. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

