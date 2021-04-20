$16.56 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $16.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.84 million to $17.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $94.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $97.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.27 million, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $143.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

BLI stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,038. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,005,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 800,753 shares of company stock worth $44,544,050.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

