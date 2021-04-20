1,831 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

