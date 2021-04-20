$194.30 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $194.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.80 million and the lowest is $188.80 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $185.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $883.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.10 million to $900.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $955.96 million, with estimates ranging from $929.50 million to $983.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

