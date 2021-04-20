1,992 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

HAE stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

