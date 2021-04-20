$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post sales of $2.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $2.86 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $1.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $11.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 million to $14.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.25 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $27.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $34.24. 2,754,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,521,019. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

