$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $20.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.42 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $12.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $115.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

TXMD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,985,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,276,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

