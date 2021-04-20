2,316 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,248.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

